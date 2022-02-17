Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vontier worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

VNT stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 35,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

