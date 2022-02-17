PPL (NYSE:PPL) versus EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Head to Head Comparison

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PPL alerts:

This table compares PPL and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.86 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -16.51 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PPL and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PPL beats EnSync on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.