Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,660,000 after acquiring an additional 590,449 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.12. 65,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

