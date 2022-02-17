Tekne Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tekne Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 10.7% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.83. The company had a trading volume of 129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,684. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

