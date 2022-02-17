Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. 17,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,084. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

