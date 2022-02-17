Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,303. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

