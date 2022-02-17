Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS.

SRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 23,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

