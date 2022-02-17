Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 7039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

