TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$67.02. 1,416,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.07. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

