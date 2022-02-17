National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.81.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.73. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$73.36 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.585496 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.