Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.88.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.