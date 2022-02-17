Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.72.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$92.31. 1,290,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,091. The company has a market cap of C$112.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.82. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$70.57 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.