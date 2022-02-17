JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.93.

FM stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.47. 709,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

