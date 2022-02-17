TownSquare Capital LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,455,000 after acquiring an additional 163,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.45. 67,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,951. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

