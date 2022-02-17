TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,024 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 736,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 393,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,662. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

