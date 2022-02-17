Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 367,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,950,910. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

