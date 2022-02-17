Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.
In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.