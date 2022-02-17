Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

