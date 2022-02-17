Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $45.56 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.51. 9,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,404. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

