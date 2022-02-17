CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-2.03 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

Shares of CBZ traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 563.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 254.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

