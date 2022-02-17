Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

