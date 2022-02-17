Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.