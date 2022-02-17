Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $42.62 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 503.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,408 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $42,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.