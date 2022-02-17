Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.00. 51,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

