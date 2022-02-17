Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

AFL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 81,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

