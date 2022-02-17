Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives $140.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KUASF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KUASF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 742,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

