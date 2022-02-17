Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
