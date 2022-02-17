BZEdge Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,813.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

