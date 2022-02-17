Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 120,468 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,255,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 120,468 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of DHT worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DHT by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,699. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $978.67 million, a PE ratio of -289.00 and a beta of -0.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

