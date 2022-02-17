Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.01

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 21874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,263 shares of company stock valued at $19,038,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,218 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

