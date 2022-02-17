MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

