Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 4,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

