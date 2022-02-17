THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THKLY shares. Bank of America lowered THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. THK has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.25 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

