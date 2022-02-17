Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. 23,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 832,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.