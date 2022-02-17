SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 416,805 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $24.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.