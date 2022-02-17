SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 416,805 shares.The stock last traded at $24.50 and had previously closed at $24.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

