Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,459,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 334,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

