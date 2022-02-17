Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 7.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. 16,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 856,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $894.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.
Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.