Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Down 7.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.17. 16,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 856,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $894.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 698,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.