Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,561. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,082 shares of company stock worth $277,890. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

