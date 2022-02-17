CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,718. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $663.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

