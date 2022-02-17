America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $5.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.