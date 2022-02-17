Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

