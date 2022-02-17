London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,688 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

