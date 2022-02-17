Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.
TTD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. 117,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,783. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
