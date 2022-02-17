Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. 117,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,783. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after acquiring an additional 63,339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 639.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

