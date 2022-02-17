Wolfe Research Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,200.42.
Shares of Shopify stock traded down $26.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $720.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
