Wolfe Research Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,200.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $26.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $720.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,458. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.