Triumph Capital Management Invests $5.11 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.