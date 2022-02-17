Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.73 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,303. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

