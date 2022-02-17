Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,453 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $83,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.37 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

