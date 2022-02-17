Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 678,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 106,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,788. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66.

