FIO Protocol Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003867 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,059,191 coins and its circulating supply is 475,293,971 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.