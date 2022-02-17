Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.