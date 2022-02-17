Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.
In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
CMC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $36.50. 15,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
