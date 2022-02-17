Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,516. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

